Gloria Porter

NORTHFIELD — Gloria Porter (GG) age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community in Northfield.

Service information

Apr 25
Visitation
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
Apr 25
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
11:00AM
