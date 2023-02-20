NORTHFIELD — Gloria Porter (GG) age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community in Northfield.
Gloria Kay Porter was born June 29, 1932, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Russell and Agnes Emstad. She graduated from Albert Lea High School and attended St. Olaf College before transferring to the University of Minnesota to focus on dental hygiene . Gloria married her college sweetheart, Thomas Porter, on December 29, 1954, in Albert Lea. After marriage they lived in Neenah, Wisconsin where their first two children were born. The family moved to Northfield in 1959 when Tom was hired as a 3 sport coach and member of the Physical Education Department at St. Olaf College. Gloria became a dental hygienist, working for over 40 years before retiring to a second career in real estate. She enjoyed the connections with the community and helping new families find their perfect home in Northfield. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she served on the Catering Committee for decades. She was also a member and past president of PEO Chapter G.
Gloria will be remembered fondly for her behind the scenes support for Tom and St. Olaf Student Athletes. She hosted the football coaches for film sessions on Sunday nights for over 30 years. There were often students joining the Porter family for holidays as well as informal gatherings at their home. She enjoyed knitting, reading, socializing, and spending time at their cabin, Greenstone on the North Shore of Lake Superior. She was an amazing cook and could pull together a dinner for 20 and make it look effortless. Their home was on West Second Street infamous for the numerous faculty families- "The West Second Street Gang."
Her passion was her family. Her attendance at countless athletic and performance events, she rarely missed a game or meet in which a Porter kid was involved. Survivors include her children Mark and wife Jane of Davidson, North Carolina, Todd and Karen Schatz of Chanhassen, Anne and husband Bob Tessien of St. Louis Park, Laura and husband Eric Engwall of Lakeville; 11 grandchildren Jacob (Michelle), Nathan (Molly), Samuel (Meagan), Scott (Heather), Rebecca, Margaret (Andrew) Sarah (Andrew) Hannah (Greg) Emma, Carl and Anders; 13 great-grandchildren; brother William (Ingrid) other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Tom who passed in 2013. They are now lovingly reunited.
The family expresses appreciation for the care provided by nurses and staff at Parkview East Assisted Living and at Benedictine Living Community.
A celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at 11:00AM at St. John's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with luncheon at St. John's Hall following. Following the reception, interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield and all are invited. Memorials are preferred to the Tom and Gloria Porter Family Endowed Scholarship at St. Olaf College.
