Gisela Gill

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
NEW HOPE, FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Gisela was born to Rudolph and Elise (Haagen) Plath on September 14, 1927, in Stettin, Germany along the Baltic Sea. In the pre-war era, Gisela attended an all-girls school. She enjoyed spending most of her time on the water, sailing with her father and having picnics on sandbars or along the shore. Sailing and swimming gave way to horseback riding and flying in gliders with friends as Gisela grew older. With the onset of WWII, her life was interrupted. As with many families at the time, Gisela and her mother and father would see their world change dramatically during the war.
Eventually, Gisela, Rudolf and Elise had to leave Stettin in order to flee the advancing Russians. Gisela's grandson, Sam, remembers her telling him stories of how she and her mother had to sew diamonds into the hems of their dresses so they would have some valuables with them. Otherwise, they had to leave everything - their whole lives - behind.
After catching a train west, they found themselves in Berlin. Once the war ended, Gisela used her skills and ability to become a translator in the American zone of post-war Berlin for the U.S. Military Police. Her knowledge of the English and German language was instrumental to helping her bridge many divides. One day, she attended a birthday party at an officer's club and there she would meet her future husband, Clayton Gill, while he was serving in the Army. In 1950, the couple married in Berlin. Clayton had one more year of service in the South Pacific, so Gisela moved to Northfield while he fulfilled his obligation to serve his country.
Gisela carved out a new life for herself in the United States. Together with Clayton they farmed south of Northfield and built a new community of friends. All the while, Gisela never forgot her heritage and successfully raised her family. Her creative side came out while working at Margaret Stark's Gifts in downtown Northfield. One of her favorite tasks was helping gift wrap presents during the holidays, a skill she passed down to her son, Jim.
Gisela was known as a stylish woman who carried herself well and was always nicely dressed. Her hobbies included reading, listening to classical music, and playing cards with friends. She also enjoyed trips to Lake Superior and picnics near Lake Pepin because it reminded her of her childhood home.
When their daughter, Angie, lost her husband, Gisela and Clayton moved to Shorewood, MN to live with her and help raise their grandson, Andy. Andy fondly remembers the times that Gisela put her cooking skills to good use. He always appreciated the fact that Gisela (or Oma, as the grandkids knew her) encouraged the family to sit around the table to enjoy meals together.
Gisela is survived by her son Jim (Patty) Gill of Northfield, two daughters Linda Gill of Northfield, Angie Topeff of Minnetonka; and three grandchildren Andy (Eli Wallenstein) Topeff, Sam (Chloe) Gill, and Danny Gill. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and son-in-law, Craig Topeff, in 1989.
Visitation with a reception will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A short prayer service will begin at 3:00 PM. Burial will be held at a later date at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gisela Gill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.