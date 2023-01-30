Gisela Gill

NEW HOPE, FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Gisela was born to Rudolph and Elise (Haagen) Plath on September 14, 1927, in Stettin, Germany along the Baltic Sea. In the pre-war era, Gisela attended an all-girls school. She enjoyed spending most of her time on the water, sailing with her father and having picnics on sandbars or along the shore. Sailing and swimming gave way to horseback riding and flying in gliders with friends as Gisela grew older. With the onset of WWII, her life was interrupted. As with many families at the time, Gisela and her mother and father would see their world change dramatically during the war.

