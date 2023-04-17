Gerhard Knutson

NORTHFIELD — Rev. Gerhard I. Knutson (Gary) age 91, formerly of Northfield, passed away March 3, 2023 at Suite Living in Crystal, MN. He was born on 12/16/1931 in Goldfield, IA, to Gunner and Gertrude (Thorshiem) Knutson, the first generation born in America. Gary graduated from Goldfield H.S.in 1949 and then from St. Olaf College in 1953 (English and Philosophy). While at St. Olaf, he met Gloria Mortensen and the two were married on August 14th, 1954 in Neenah, WI. Gary then attended Luther Seminary and graduated in 1957 with a M.Th. He then served congregations as pastor in Thousand Oaks, CA, Apple Valley, and Crystal, MN and then in River Falls, WI. While in River Falls, he was elected Bishop for the NW WI Synod of the ELCA based in Rice Lake, WI, a position he held for 8 years. He described his time as Bishop as "the best and hardest time serving the Church". During his time as Bishop, he served on the Board of Regents at St. Olaf. He then "semi-retired" and he and Gloria went to Oslo, Norway so he could serve as interim pastor and then on to a large church near Chicago. The couple then fully retired and moved to Northfield in 1995 where Gary enjoyed many St. Olaf classmates, concerts, singing with the Troubadours and serving on committees at St. John's Lutheran. Both he and Gloria enjoyed their family, reading, going to their winter home in AZ, the Vikings and Twins, and taking trips back to Norway.
Gary was preceded in death by his beloved Gloria in 2019. Survivors include daughter Lori of Eden Prairie, sons Steven (Nancy) of Plymouth, & Paul (Debbie) of Beldenville, WI; 3 grandchildren Kaleb Speiker (Lindsey), Kristine Speiker-Dixon (Nathan), and Jon Robert Knutson (fiancé Becca Erickson); 3 step grandchildren Mellisa, Jessica & Joseph Taylor; 3 great-grandchildren Kaydence Larkins-Spieker, Kiya Radle-Spieker, and Zoey Ann Dixon; and many relatives and friends.
A service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday May 12th, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 W. 3rd St. Northfield. Interment is at St. John's Columbarium next to Gloria.
Memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church, Nfld and St. Olaf College.
