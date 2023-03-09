Gerhard Knutson

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...From Alexandria and Long Prairie, southeast to Mankato
and Red Wing in Minnesota. This includes the Twin Cities metro
area.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
NORTHFIELD — Rev. Gerhard Iver "Gary" Knutson age 91, passed away Friday evening, March 3, 2023. Gerhard served our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ his entire life and has been reunited with his beloved wife Gloria, his parents, siblings and many friends in heaven. He is survived by daughter Lori, sons Steven (Nancy), and Paul (Debbie); 3 grandchildren Kaleb Speiker (Lindsey), Kristine Dixon (Nathan), and Jon Robert (fiancé Becca Erickson) 3 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren.
A funeral with take place at St John's Lutheran, Northfield sometime this Spring or Summer with another notice & detailed obituary later.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerhard "Gary" Knutson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.