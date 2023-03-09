Gerhard Knutson

NORTHFIELD — Rev. Gerhard Iver "Gary" Knutson age 91, passed away Friday evening, March 3, 2023. Gerhard served our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ his entire life and has been reunited with his beloved wife Gloria, his parents, siblings and many friends in heaven. He is survived by daughter Lori, sons Steven (Nancy), and Paul (Debbie); 3 grandchildren Kaleb Speiker (Lindsey), Kristine Dixon (Nathan), and Jon Robert (fiancé Becca Erickson) 3 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren.

