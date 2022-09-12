NORTHFIELD — Geraldine Newland, age 86, passed away with her family by her side on Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center.
Geraldine Louise (Grilley) Newland was born September 14, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Leonard and Ruth (Lundeen) Grilley. She was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis Vocational High School in 1953. On June 7, 1953, Geraldine married Alert Newland in Minneapolis. After marriage they made their home in Bloomington and in 1963, they moved to Northfield. In 1977, Al was severely injured in a truck accident and passed away 3 years later. Over the years Geraldine worked a few part-time jobs but was primarily a homemaker and was a longtime resident at the Northfield Manor. She enjoyed gardening, canning, travel, puzzles, crafts, and was a well versed WWII historian. She was caring, thoughtful and selfless. Geraldine was loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children Dan (Sue) of Northfield, Cindy (Don) Rothman of Utah, Ty (Cheryl) of Montgomery, Al Jr. of Vienna, Virginia, Curt of Princeton; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her sister Bev Fratzke of Northfield, her brother James (Jan) Grilley of Minneapolis; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Alert in 1980 and her granddaughter Lisa Marie in 1999.
Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Bierman Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Pallbearers will be Dan, Ty, Al Jr., Curt, Doug, Jacob and Martin Newland.
