Geraldine Newland

NORTHFIELD — Geraldine Newland, age 86, passed away with her family by her side on Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Newland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Friday, September 16, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 16
Service
Friday, September 16, 2022
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments