Gerald Maas

NORTHFIELD — Gerald Maas, age 83, passed away on Monday afternoon, September 26, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Oct 28
Visitation
Friday, October 28, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Oct 28
Celebration of Life
Friday, October 28, 2022
11:00AM
Oct 21
Graveside
Friday, October 21, 2022
10:30AM
Cook Community Cemetery
.
Cook, Minnesota 55723
