NORTHFIELD — Gerald Maas, age 83, passed away on Monday afternoon, September 26, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Gerald Paul Maas was born April 26, 1939, in Mora, Minnesota, to Joseph and Anna (Paulson) Maas. The death of his mother Anna when Jerry was age three made his childhood challenging and unconventional. His older sister Margaret essentially stepped in and served as his surrogate mother, with additional help from his other siblings and the neighbors across the road from the farmstead. His father Joseph was a carpenter and was often away, but as Jerry grew into a teenager, he would work for his father, and acquired the skills in carpentry and construction that would evolve into a life-long hobby of his. He built two of the houses that his family lived in and put the finishing touches on the most recent house. And, of course there was his beloved family cabin in Northern Minnesota, which he remodeled into a beautiful place that the whole family has enjoyed extensively. Each of his sons helped significantly with these projects, and they all acquired the same skills and appreciation that Jerry had.
In 1957, Jerry graduated from Mora High School and spent about three years attending college at Golden, Colorado, and the University of Minnesota. During this period, he met his future wife Elizabeth Ann Forsline, and they were married in 1959. His college studies were put on hold when he started a lucrative career at the Sheldahl Company in Northfield. He and Elizabeth moved to Northfield and settled there to raise their family. They were a part of a group of people that founded the Emmaus Church of Northfield where they are still active to this day. He spent many years at Sheldahl, and eventually made the decision to start his own company. He founded Astral Technology Unlimited with a couple business partners, and he spent the remainder of his career quite content to work hard to make his company succeed. His friendly and outgoing demeanor with his clients over the years ensured that the company was always in good shape. He eventually sold his share in the company, but still enjoyed going in part-time to continue working there. As he made a slow transition in later years to diversify from the hard work he put into his business, he lent his services to the Northfield Retirement Community as a board member. He started as Secretary, then later became Vice President, and eventually Chairman of the Board during the period of 2002 through 2011.
Jerry enjoyed traveling, and visited many locations both as a part of his career meeting with clients or for leisure with his wife and family. He visited many countries in Europe, Japan, the Caribbean islands, and several locations throughout the United States. He enjoyed road trips both long and short to see new things. Jerry, Liz and occasionally other family would travel every winter to the Cayman Islands and Fort Myers Florida, which became a tradition every February and March..
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Liz; 4 sons, Brad of Fort Stockton, Texas, Perry (Judy) of Uintah, Utah, Daren (Tanya) of Webster, Minnesota, Kemper (Aimee) of Madison, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; his half brother, Eldon Maas of Minneapolis; 2 sisters-in-law, Marge Maas of Minneapolis, Sharon (Dale) Severson of North Oaks; 2 brothers-in-law, Dan (Kathryn) Forsline of Cook, Phil (Jan) Forsline of Portland, Oregon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers Harry, Vernon, Howard, Melvin and Earl, 2 sisters Margaret Howard and Ruby Felt, and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Emmaus Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow. Interment will be 10:30AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, in Cook Community Cemetery, Cook, MN. Memorials are preferred to Feed My Starving Children or Emmaus Church.