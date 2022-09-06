Gerald Kolb

DUNDAS — Jerry Kolb, 84, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, peacefully at home.

Service information

Sep 8
Visitation
Thursday, September 8, 2022
2:00PM-5:00PM
