Georgie Jackson died February 7, 2023. She was a teacher at Oaks Road Elementary, (now Academy) in New Bern, NC for 7 years. Prior that she had taught at St. Dominic’s school in Northfield MN. Not only was she a teacher, but she was also a mother, wife, and adventurer and, sailor. She spent almost 30 summers sailing on Lake Superior.
She was very active in the Fairfield Harbour Yacht Club, serving as Regatta Chair for 4 years. She also chaired the organizations clothing drive benefitting RCS. Within the Fairfield Community she coordinated the Marines at Thanksgiving program and she also coordinated the Fairfield Harbour library. Georgie was also the Co-Chair of the Fairfield Harbour Christmas Craft Fair. She also sang in the Centenary Church Choir at the 8:30 service.
She was born in 1947 and grew up in Mt. Ephraim, NJ. She is survived by her husband John, her brother Ernest Bell, and 4 children, Margot Jackson, Sherril Sievers, Becky Jordan, and Tina Ruiz. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the St. Dominic School Scholarship Fund, 210 Spring Street, Northfield, MN 28560, or the Oaks Road Academy Library, 2811 Oaks Rd, New Bern, NC 28560. or Centenary Methodist Church Music Ministry, 309 New St, New Bern, NC 28560. A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 10:30 AM, Friday March 3.