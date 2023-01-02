George Krippner

NORTHFIELD — George B. Krippner, age 91, of Northfield, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital.
He is survived by his son Pete (Joely) Krippner of Farmington; a daughter Becky Krippner of Northfield; grandchildren Levi Krippner, Andy (Angie) Howie, Marissa (Brock) Blahnik, Jesse Krippner; great granddaughters Harper Blahnik and one expected in 2023 Hannah Blahnik. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Funeral services will be at Little Prairie United Methodist Church-Dundas on Friday, January 6, 2023, beginning at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. biermanfuneralhome.com.
