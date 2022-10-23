Gaylene Marie Meyer

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Now until 3 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WEBSTER — Gaylene Meyer (Templeton) passed away peacefully from Metastatic Breast Cancer at age 55 early in the morning of October 1st 2022 in Phoenix, AZ, surrounded by family. Born June 3rd 1967 in Albuquerque, NM to Karen and Paul Templeton.
She was diagnosed with lung and breast cancer, in 2019 and thought she won. 2021 it came back and she lost the battle. She was Married to Robert Meyer they spent almost 40 years together. Gaylene took great pride in her work at Collins Aerospace for 19 years. Forced to retiring in 2022, and stay with her parents for her care. She enjoyed spending ,her Kids, and Grandkids. She was very creative, extremely talented at so many things, making beautiful crafts for her friends and family, and spreading love and joy. She loved playing games and spreading joy to everyone she knew
Preceded in death by, Grandparents Myrtle & Jesse Kincer, Father Paul, Husband Robert. Survived by her parents Karen and Gary Bywater, her four children Michelle, Corey, Ashley, & Bailey, 3 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, Father-in-law William Jones, 3 sisters Shawn, Christine (twin), & Bobbie, 3 sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins, bonus family Jess & Pat, and All Those Who Loved Her.
To plant a tree in memory of Gaylene Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
