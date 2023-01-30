Gary Hudson Iseminger

NORTHFIELD — Gary Hudson Iseminger, age 85, died on December 11th at his home in Northfield. Born on March 3, 1937, to parents Boyd and Harriet, Gary grew up in Middleboro, Massachusetts. He got his BA from Wesleyan University in Connecticut and earned his Ph.D. in philosophy at Yale. Upon completing his doctorate in 1961, he taught one year at Yale and in 1962 joined the faculty of Carleton College, where he taught for forty-two years, beginning as an Instructor of Philosophy and retiring in 2004 as the Stephen R. Lewis Jr. Professor of Philosophy & Liberal Learning.

