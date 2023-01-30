...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35
degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
NORTHFIELD — Gary Hudson Iseminger, age 85, died on December 11th at his home in Northfield. Born on March 3, 1937, to parents Boyd and Harriet, Gary grew up in Middleboro, Massachusetts. He got his BA from Wesleyan University in Connecticut and earned his Ph.D. in philosophy at Yale. Upon completing his doctorate in 1961, he taught one year at Yale and in 1962 joined the faculty of Carleton College, where he taught for forty-two years, beginning as an Instructor of Philosophy and retiring in 2004 as the Stephen R. Lewis Jr. Professor of Philosophy & Liberal Learning.
Among his many gifts, Gary was well-known for helping students grapple deeply with complex philosophical issues across a wide range of subjects, including the philosophy of art and aesthetics, philosophy of music, logic, philosophy of law, medical ethics, epistemology, and the history of philosophy. A writer skilled in presenting lucid, readable texts about abstract and complex issues, he published many articles and reviews. Unhappy with available texts in elementary logic, in 1968 he published his own textbook, An Introduction to Deductive Logic, as well as an anthology of philosophical discussions entitled Logic and Philosophy: Selected Readings. In 1984 he published Knowledge and Argument, an exposition of a systematic method of assessing arguments. In the latter half of his career, his attention shifted to matters of aesthetics. He was an active member and trustee of The American Society for Aesthetics and served on the editorial board of the society's Journal of Aesthetics and Art Criticism. In 1992 he edited and published an anthology of writings in aesthetics, Intention and Interpretation, and in 2004 published The Aesthetic Function of Art.
During sabbaticals and retirement, Gary held many visiting appointments--at Lingnan University, Hong Kong; Trinity College, Dublin; King's College, London; University College, London; the London School of Economics; the University of Edinburgh; the University of Lancaster, UK; the University of Minnesota; Cambridge University; and the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He was also invited to lecture at other institutions around the world.
Beyond teaching and research, Gary took an active role in the broader life of Carleton and its Philosophy Department. He took his turn as department chair and served on or chaired many important committees of the college. He also briefly substituted for Carleton's varsity tennis coach and was especially proud of the squad that won the conference championship in 1967.
Gary's interest in the philosophy of aesthetics and music was grounded in his own musical abilities and activities. He spoke of himself as a jazz vibraphonist and a classical percussionist. As the former he performed regularly with Occasional Jazz in Northfield and with Aesthetic Attitude at meetings of the American Society for Aesthetics. As the latter he played timpani regularly in the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra and once even in the Minnesota Orchestra. Earlier he sang for several summers in the choir of the Tanglewood Festival in Massachusetts. And he composed music for the Carleton orchestra, the Carleton Players, and the Northfield Arts Guild.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Boyd, Jr. He is survived by his wife Andrea, his children Andrew and Ellen, and grandchildren Cody and Lily.
The family would like to express gratitude for the Home Instead caregivers and the Northfield Hospice team for their vital role in providing the essential cares necessary to support Gary's quality of life and the ability to stay living at home as he had wished.
The family plan to hold an informal gathering in early June in memory of Gary.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Iseminger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.