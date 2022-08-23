Gary Christophersen

NORTHFIELD — Gary Christophersen, age 82, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Service information

Aug 29
Visitation
Monday, August 29, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Aug 29
Service
Monday, August 29, 2022
11:00AM
