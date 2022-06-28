SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
DAKOTA SCOTT
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
RICE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, RED WING,
RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, AND SHAKOPEE.
NORTHFIELD — Fred Pelach, age 61, passed away June 17, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center in Coon Rapids.
Fred Edwin Pelach was born January 30, 1961, in Wabasha, Minnesota, to Richard A. and Geneve A. (Peterson) Pelach. As a boy he lived with his family in Minneapolis, Lakeville, Amarillo, Texas, Biwabik, Pequot Lakes and Northfield. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1979. He had various jobs over the years including truck driving, limo driving, Northfield Transit driver and owning and operating his own business. For many years he played Santa Claus for organizations and private parties - a job that was perfect for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Genney. Survivors include his brother Ron of Faribault; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
A celebration of Fred's life is pending and will be announced.