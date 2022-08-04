Frank D. Gates

NORTHFIELD — Well, he did it his way - sort of. Frank Gates, witty, intelligent, charmer of souls, fiercely loved by his family, exited this life on July 30, 2022. He didn't want to go - sort of. Frank liked living life and was curious about what tomorrow would bring. We strongly suspect part of the ultimate winning tug was the outstretched hand of his sweetheart Evelyn cajoling him to hurry along as she had some cool things to show him - probably heaven's best fishing hole.

