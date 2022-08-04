Frank D. Gates

NORTHFIELD — Well, he did it his way - sort of. Frank Gates, witty, intelligent, charmer of souls, fiercely loved by his family, exited this life on July 30, 2022. He didn't want to go - sort of. Frank liked living life and was curious about what tomorrow would bring. We strongly suspect part of the ultimate winning tug was the outstretched hand of his sweetheart Evelyn cajoling him to hurry along as she had some cool things to show him - probably heaven's best fishing hole.
Born on October 30, 1929, in Lakeville, Minnesota, Frankie Dale was the only child of Frank and Lillian Gates. At the young age of 3, the family moved to Northfield where his parents established the famous Gates Cafe on Division Street, renowned for home style rib-sticking meals and all that other stuff that comes with dinner around the table - reminders of good etiquette, monetary handouts to the local Oles and Carls, gloves for cold hands and wisdom aplenty. To this day, many St. Olaf and Carleton College grads fondly comment on such things.
Anyone who has had any experience running a restaurant knows of the long hours, dedication, and sacrifice necessary to succeed. It is into this scene that Frank was immersed. While the times were often tough (The Great Depression), young Frank learned to work hard and long. Innovative, he sought respite in things nearby like fishing the Cannon River and Carleton Arboretum, riding the train cars to Faribault Lakes to - yes - fish some more, and establishing his own minnow bait pond behind the restaurant sometimes with an alligator included.
He was as comfortable in the water as out of it. Fishing, swimming, and ultimately one of the first water skiers in the local lakes attested to his affinity for the world of water. He and his best buddy, Dick McKay, engineered skis out of materials at hand and took to the waters of Lake Mazaska causing quite a sensation as two of the first water skiers on the local lakes. 8mm and eventual camcorder-produced home movies (because of course Frank had all the latest gadgets as soon as available) captured the bravado and eventual perfection of Frank's skills in this as he performed 360-degree turns not on skis, but on a ladder balanced on a wooden saucer.
Giving St. Olaf College a try at his mother's insistence, after two years Frank was frustrated with what he viewed as a lack of rigor and direct application to life so he moved on as he was not one to linger long in monotonous situations; if the cheese was moved, he knew it and embraced the change. Marrying his high school sweetheart Evelyn at the age of 20 while stationed at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, he set off on the path of husband and father.
The founder and owner of Northfield Insurance, Frank was the local guy to count on for honest guidance replete with 24-7 service to include house calls. You were in good hands with him. Many of his customers became life-long friends. A community advocate, Frank was instrumental in realizing the vision of the local senior center (Fifty North), helped to establish Northfield's St. Peter's Church, was active in Lions International, Rotary and Northfield Chamber of Commerce. He liked to form clubs with interesting people to further pursue knowledge and expertise; this led to a local fly-tying club and a stock market club.
A collector of many interesting things, Frank took care to catalog and store or display items and photos for all to enjoy. He formed his kids and grandkids into pool sharks (as in billiards) and rock collectors; he polished hundreds of agates, tied an impressive collection of fishing flies, carved some impressive fish decoys, and crafted sturdy bird houses and bat houses. He was always learning something new. He read and read - and read some more. He took notes on what he read and enthusiastically sent them to his kids to include many fish recipes. Oh, did we mention that he was quite the singer? Frank liked music. From his vinyl record collection, he and Mom brightened the start of our weekends early Saturday with the likes of Jim Reeves, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Boots Randolph, Jim Nabors and Patsy Cline. He harmonized with mom at home, in the car and yes, on the boat.
Our dad was cool. As you can imagine, water activities became an important part of our lives from the moment we were born. This father of ours taught us - his four kids - to appreciate the outdoors; from Lake Superior to Heath Creek, we knew the lay of the land and treated it with regard. Disneyland was not for us; Airstream camping, shore lunches, canoeing the Cannon River and Brule River, pontooning on Roberds Lake and boating on Lake Mille Lacs form the stuff of our priceless memories. Thank you, Dad.
Frank's legacy and love is securely rooted and endearingly woven into his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They embrace the joy of fishing, swimming, boating, rock hunting - and aren't afraid to get dirty. Papa Gates delighted in cranking up his tractor and pulling the grands in the attached wagon through the yard and apple orchard. No matter the season, Papa Gates and Grandma Gates extended our family get-togethers to the outside; bonfires in any season, fishing in any season and checking out some spectacular sunsets - in any season. Thank you, Dad and Mom (Papa and Grandma).
Frank D. Gates worked hard and provided what he hoped would be a legacy of how to work, play, and generously share with others as did his parents. Dad, you modeled many things for us; we know the direction to walk (and swim) and look forward to seeing that glorious fishing hole with you.
Love you, tons. Always have, always will. Your children, Larry, Richard, Kristin and Susan (and their spouses), grandchildren - Ted, Jenny, Andrea, David, Ben, Abby, Tom and Claire and great- grands. Family services will be held at a later date. Memorials suggested to: MN Land Trust mnland.org/get-involved/give/donate/)
Nature Conservancy www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/
(Conservation organization of choice) or St. Peter's Church - Northfield www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/ Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.