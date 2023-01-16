Eric Dee

NORTHFIELD — Eric Wayne Dee was born April 2, 1943 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the first son of Donald and Nellie Dee. He grew up in the Melbourne area, with the family moving to the State Center area in 1964. He was an active Marshall County 4-Her. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1965. At ISU, he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, tapped for Gamma Gamma and Cardinal Key and co-chaired VEISHEA, the largest student-run festival in the nation. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

