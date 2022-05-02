Eric Daniel Sandquist left this world too soon on April 28 2022 at the young age of 46. He is survived by his loving wife Michelle and the pride and joys of his life his three amazing children; Brandon (23), Emma (16) and Tyler (13). Eric is also survived by his number one fan in life, his sister Stacy Sandquist and her three children- Cortney, Ashley & Logan.
Eric was born on November 30, 1975 in Northfield, MN to David and Kathy (Bielke) Sandquist. He was a 1994 graduate of Northfield High School and a proud St. Cloud State University Alumni, where he met his wife Michelle and formed many lifelong friendships.
Eric was his children's biggest fan. He loved getting involved in their lives and activities and always cheering them on. He could be seen timing at a pool, dressing up in costume as an amazing dancing dad or fierce CDT supporter and the ultimate hockey scorekeeper, ref in the stands and safety meeting coordinator. When his son Brandon graduated from UW-LaCrosse he was thrilled to have him back in MN to spend more time together.
He was known for his quick smile, gentle nature, and as someone who cared deeply for his family and many friends.
Eric is also survived by his Mother & Father-in-law who became second parents, Cheryl (Terry) Schmidt; Father-in-law Steve (Joan) Jacobson and brother-in-law, Chad (Kristina) Jacobson. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St West, Lakeville, MN (Door 5) with visitation on Monday (5/9) from 4-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723) and 1 hr prior to service at church.
