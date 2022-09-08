Emily "Sami" Reynolds

LAS VEGAS — Emily "Sami" Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Sami was born on New Year’s Day 1998 at the Army hospital in Heidelberg, Germany. She spent her earliest years in Burnsville, MN and in 1st grade moved to Northfield, MN. She graduated from Northfield High School in 2016. Sami moved to Lakeville in 2016, and then to Las Vegas, NV in 2020.

