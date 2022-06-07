NORTHFIELD — Elvin Heiberg, age 88, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Villa at St. Louis Park, MN.
Elvin Fredrick Heiberg was born on October 19, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to Beulah (Hulberg) Heiberg and Dr. Fredrick Heiberg. He was a lifelong resident of Northfield, MN, graduating as valedictorian in the class of 1951. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield and received Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Dental Surgery degrees from the University of Minnesota.
On August 3, 1957, Elvin married Corrine Wellendorf in Luverne, MN. He was commissioned into the US Army Dental Corps on the same day as his graduation from dental school. Elvin and Corrine made their first home in San Antonio, TX while Elvin attended the Army Medical Service School at Fort Sam Houston. They then received concurrent travel to Schwabisch Hall, Germany, where Elvin served as dental officer. In June 1958 he was promoted to the rank of captain and became officer in charge of the dental clinic, serving there for three years. Their two oldest children were born while they lived in Germany.
In October 1960 the Heibergs returned to Northfield, where Elvin practiced dentistry with his father, Fredrick Heiberg. Fredrick retired in 1966.
Elvin was active in a variety of civic organizations. He served in many positions at St. John's Lutheran Church, including ushering for more than 50 years. For 17 years Elvin and Corrine provided a "flower ministry" in which they distributed flowers from Sunday services and funerals to hospitalized and shut-in people. In 1975 he was a founder of the Northfield Historical Society, and later served as president of both the Northfield and Rice County Historical Societies. He was active in the American Red Cross for 40 years, including five years as chapter chairman, and worked to accomplish a smooth merger of the Northfield and Rice County Red Cross chapters.
His father, Fredrick, was a member of the first Boy Scout troop in Northfield and Elvin was a member of the first Cub Scout pack in Northfield. As father of three sons, Elvin continued his interest in Scouting, including 10 years as Cub Scout committee chairman, and as unit commissioner to establish a new Cub Scout pack in 1997. Elvin also had an interest in public libraries, serving on the Northfield library board and Friends of the Library. He was Northfield representative as a founder of SELCO, the regional library cooperative, and served on its executive committee.
Elvin retired from the practice of dentistry in 1997. He and Corrine continued their interest in travel after retirement. They especially enjoyed travel study courses with the University of Minnesota and Road Scholar (Elderhostel) programs.
Elvin was preceded in death by son, Kevin; and Corrine, his wife of 60 years. He is survived by their son Mark (Christine) of Minnetonka, MN; son Keith, of Minneapolis, MN; granddaughter Kaelynn; and cousin Paul Thompson of Farmington, NM.
Services will be held at 2:00P.M., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM and a reception will follow. Interment with Military Honors will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield. Memorials are preferred to the donor's choice.