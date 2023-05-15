NORTHFIELD — Ella Mitchell, age 87, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday afternoon, May 13, 2023.
To send flowers to the family of Ella Mitchell, please visit Tribute Store.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and Scott Counties. .Heavy precipitation across southern Minnesota from this past weekend has caused significant rises for the Minnesota River and its tributaries. River gages in the immediate vicinity of the heaviest rainfall are experiencing or will imminently experience crests while downstream gages will take a few days to respond. Dry conditions for the next few days should allow river levels to begin to decrease once crests have been reached. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 897.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 730 PM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 893.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 897.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 898.1 feet on 10/06/2019. &&
NORTHFIELD — Ella Mitchell, age 87, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday afternoon, May 13, 2023.
Ella LaVerna (Juaire) Mitchell was born January 2, 1936, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Wilfred and Evelyn (Gagnon) Juaire. She was raised on a farm east of Faribault and attended country school. After her education she stayed on the farm and helped her parents raise her younger siblings. As a girl she was active in 4-H, cooked and baked for her family and enjoyed time riding horses, and skating on the frozen ponds and river.
On June 3, 1953, Ella married James C. Mitchell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. They had met at a wedding dance at Union Hill. After marriage they lived for a short time in Faribault before moving to Dundas. In 1968, they purchased their farm in Greenvale Township, just north of Northfield. Along with farming, Ella worked for a time at Carleton College. Her career with Sheldahl began around 1970 and she retired in 2000 after 30 years of service. In retirement she enjoyed watching her grandchildren and doing her arts and crafts. Ella was a talented artist, very creative, kind and giving. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children Jim (Charlene) of Northfield, David of Baxter, Mary (Perry) Collins of Castle Rock, Connie Staley (Frank Dougert) of Florida, John (Patty) of Northfield, Mike (Tonia) of Lonsdale; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Marilyn (John) Gregerson of Brainerd, Carol Rager of Brainerd; 6 brothers Roger Juaire of Cold Spring, Bernard Juaire of Brainerd, Albert Juaire of Bloomington, DuWayne (June) Juaire of Brainerd, Clinton Juaire of North Dakota, Lyle (Wendy) Juaire of Brainerd; many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James, her son Randy, her granddaughter Melissa Ann, her sisters Jane Rager and Kathryn Nelson; her brothers Ernie and Jake Juaire, and her parents.
Services will be at Noon on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Beirman Funeral Home in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM and a reception will follow the service. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Pallbearers will be her children.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.