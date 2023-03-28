Eldore Eldie Kelly

NORTHFIELD — Eldie Kelly, 91 of Northfield, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

Service information

Apr 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 15, 2023
3:00PM
