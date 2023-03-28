Eldore Eldie Kelly

NORTHFIELD — Eldie Kelly, 91 of Northfield, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
Eldore "Eldie" Erna Anderson was born on March 22, 1931, in Waltham, Minnesota, on the family farm, to Bert and Loraine (Wadman) Anderson. She grew up in Waltham and graduated from Hayfield High School in 1949. During a road trip out to California with a friend, she met Jack Allen Kelly while on a double date. Afterwards, Jack drove Eldie to the airport and asked if he could write to her. They were married on April 4, 1953 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Sargeant, MN and made their first home in South Laguna, CA. Eventually, they settled and raised their two children Scott and Bradley in Santa Ana. Eldie found a fulfilling career at Sinclair Paints, where her love of interior design led to managing the wallpaper division. She was there for over 20 years before retiring. With a desire to be closer to their son, grandchildren, and Eldie's sisters, they moved to Northfield in 1990.
In her free time, Eldie enjoyed listening to music, volunteering at the Clothes Closet, attending weekly church service, gardening, and finding the best deals on designer clothing. She never lost her love of interior design, and incorporated it into her daily life. Being a grandmother was a source of great pride in Eldie's life. Her grandchildren were incredibly important to her and she cared for them from the day they were born to the day she passed. She was an exceptional woman who will be dearly missed.
Eldie is survived by her son, Scott (Anna) of Northfield; grandchildren, Bradley (Henrietta Ohene), Bridgette (Paul Dimick), and Brendon of Northfield; great-grandchildren, Ariel Atiano and Naana Kelly; and siblings, Lowell Anderson of Waltham and Clarice Albrecht of Paynesville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack (2014); parents; son, Bradley; and siblings, Atlee, Hugh, Margene (Burns), Durwood, Buford, and Joyce (Dennis).
Memorials are preferred to the Laura Baker Services Association and/or flower arrangements can be sent to Northfield United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Northfield United Methodist Church. A reception at the church will follow the service. Interment will be at the Waltham Township Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
