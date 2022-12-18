NORTHFIELD — Rev. Eldon Person, age 93, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday morning, December 16, 2022.
Eldon Cleveland Person was born in Fargo, ND, April 11, 1929; baptized June 2, 1929; confirmed in the Christian faith June 11, 1944, at North Viking Lutheran Church in Maddock, ND; and ordained into ministry June 6, 1954, at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, ND. Eldon graduated from Maddock High School; Concordia College, Moorhead, MN; Luther Theological Seminary, St. Paul, MN; and he completed several postgraduate courses at Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, Ohio.
Eldon and Elaine Clarice Zacher were united in marriage at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN, on August 5, 1955. They were dearly loved by their children, Truls Eldon, Gretchen Elaine, and Trevor Krister. Not only was Eldon a beloved father, he, like Elaine, also became their children's trusted confidant and dear friend. Eldon was appreciative of Elaine's Christian faith, supportiveness, and outstanding home-keeping and mothering qualities! They were married for nearly 60 years. They served these Lutheran congregations: St. Hilaire, St. Hilaire, MN; St. Pauli (rural Thief River Falls), MN; East Jordan, East Jordan, MI; Scandinavia, Scandinavia, WI; Farmington, Sheridan, WI; North Community, Columbus, Ohio; Grace, Oakes, ND; and Our Savior's, Clement Township, ND. Eldon also served as an interim transition specialist at the following Lutheran congregations: Bethany, Nevis, MN; Zion, Des Moines, IA; Zion, Stewartville, MN; First, Albert Lea, MN; Olivet, Fargo, ND; First, Northwood, IA; American, Windom, MN; Augustana, Fergus Falls, MN; St. Mark, Storm Lake, IA; St. John, Charles City, IA; Trinity, New Hampton, IA; and Christ the King, Mankato, MN. In commendation comments, a bishop noted "You seem to have a real gift for interim assignments."
Survivors include his children Truls (Kathy) of Gold Canyon, AZ; Gretchen (Mark) of Franklin, TN; Trevor (Mary Catherine) of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Trevor and Karis Peringson; nephew, Nathan (Kirsten) Davidson and their children Mackenzie, Zachary, Annika, and Samuel; niece, Amy (Tim) Koppa and their children Emma and Sami; sister-in-law Kathy Erickson; beloved caregiver and friend Joan (Mark) Ekeren; special and devoted neighborhood friends; and other family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 PM at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue S., Minneapolis. Visitation will begin one hour prior and a reception will follow. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, ND. Memorials preferred to Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN, or Mt. Olivet Cathedral of the Pines Camp.
