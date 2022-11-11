Elaine Hjortland Feroe

NORTHFIELD — Elaine June Feroe, age 100, died on November 10, 2022 at the Northfield Care Center.
She was born April 6, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN to Elmer S. and Mildred Hjortland. Elaine spent her early years in Eau Claire and Milwaukee WI, where her father served as a Lutheran pastor. She attended St. Olaf College, graduating in 1943 in Speech Communications. She met her husband, Pastor Jennings Feroe in 1943 while playing ping pong at Lake Geneva Bible Camp, where Jennings had brought members of his congregation from Long Lake, IL.
They were married on January 21, 1945 in Milwaukee. After the end of WWII they moved to Mankato, MN where Jennings accepted a call to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. After 28 years of shared ministry in Mankato, they moved to Northfield, MN when Jennings took a job in the Development Office at St. Olaf College. During her years in Northfield, Elaine worked at St. Olaf College and St. John's Lutheran Church. A competitive spirit, she enjoyed golfing for many years and played bridge into her 90's. She was known for her generous gift giving, delivering a humorous speech, and getting things done-whether in the family, as a pastor's wife or in various leadership roles over her lifetime.
She and Jennings moved to the Northfield Retirement Center in 2002 and enjoyed being active members of this special community. The family wishes to thank the NRC staff and her friends for their support and care over the many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Mark, brothers Bud and John and great granddaughter Serenity. She is survived by her children Mary (Ted) Hovey of Roseville, Bruce (Kathy) Feroe of Hoyt Lakes , Lois (Roger) Tinker of Coon Rapids and Ellen (Rick) Hedrick of St. Paul ; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service and burial at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield. Memorials - St. John's Lutheran Church-Northfield, St. Olaf College, Luther Seminary, Northfield Retirement Community.
