NORTHFIELD — Edward “Ed” Milton Mills, 73, of Northfield, MN passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022 at home with his family.
Ed was born on July 8, 1948, to Milton and Caroline Mills in Detroit, MI. After graduating from Central High School in Bay City, MI in 1966 he enlisted into the United States Marines. After his service as a Vietnam War veteran, he went on to graduate in 1978 from Michigan Tech University, where he studied Chemical and Environmental Engineering. He spent many years working as an Air Traffic Controller and then as an Air Space Specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration in Minnesota.
In 1970, he married Martha Ohlmann, his wife of 52 years. They had 3 children: Bradley, Karolyn “Kari” and Stacey. Ed was a wonderful and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He supported his family throughout the many accomplishments and challenges of their lives. When Ed wasn’t working, he could be found fly fishing, one of his favorite hobbies for many years.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Milton and Caroline Mills and his sisters, Bonnie McClung and Margaret Yon. He is survived by his wife, Martha; his children Bradley Mills, Kari Behrens (grandchildren Liam and Silas) and Stacey and Andrew Johnson (grandchildren Owen and Evan), and his sisters Corrine Mills, Dorothy Gale, Marilyn Stanton and Rebecca Widmar.
There will be a private memorial at the Mason Chapel in Grayling, MI along the Au Sable River.
