OLDSMAR, FL — Duane Vincent, age 92, formerly of Northfield, Minnesota, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022, at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Duane Earl Vincent was born May 28, 1930, in Flint, Michigan, to Earl J. and Regina (Norman) Vincent. He was raised in Flint and graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1948. Following high school he joined the US Air Force. After receiving his Honorable Discharge in December 1954, he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he attended William Jewell College and the University of Missouri. Duane worked as a technical writer for TWA and as a school teacher in Liberty, Missouri.
In 1981, Duane moved to Minnesota, to start his career as a Nursing Home Administrator. While working at Colonial Acres Care Center in Golden Valley, Duane met his future wife, the Director of Nursing, Patricia Jo Juneau. On November 13, 1982, they married at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale. After marriage they lived in Faribault until moving to Northfield in 1984. Duane's career as an Administrator included working in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, and Austin, Minnesota. In 1986, he began working at Sheldahl, retiring in 2003. Duane and Pat remained in Northfield until moving to Oldsmar in 2017.
Duane is a former member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School. He loved to sing and was active with the Lakelander Chorus and the Northfield Troubadours. He enjoyed reading, wood carving and music.
Survivors include his wife Pat; his daughter Karyn (Jeff) Sherar of Rogers, Arkansas; 5 grandchildren Kayley (Daniel) Moser, Ryan Sherar, Jordan Sherar, Madison (Collin) Moschner, Zeen Vincent; 3 great-grandchildren Jack, Finley and Max Moser; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughters Linda Vincent and Diana Storey, his sister Deanna Stover, and his brother John.
Services will be private. Memorials are preferred to Suncoast Hospice, 164 West Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Vincent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.