NORTHFIELD — Duane "Suds" Sudman, age 89, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Sudman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
NORTHFIELD — Duane "Suds" Sudman, age 89, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Duane Sudman was born August 8, 1933 on a farm south of Webster, South Dakota. He was valedictorian of his 1951 Webster High School class. He attended college at South Dakota State College (now SDSU), interrupted from 1953-1955 by enlistment in the U.S. Navy. Deployed to Hawaii, he was responsible for Pacific Ocean ship movement intelligence. He graduated with highest honor in 1957 with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
Suds married Gail Johnson in 1957, and they moved to Bozeman, Montana, where he worked as an instructor at Montana State University while earning a MSEE degree. He also participated in research exploring meteor burst communication.
In 1961, Suds started as an electrical engineer for Control Data (CDC), where he quickly moved up to the executive level, managing disk drive manufacturing worldwide. He worked for CDC as a plant and general manager in the Twin Cities and Rapid City, South Dakota, until SCI bought the company. He retired in 1989 as SCI vice president.
He served on the Engineering Advisory Council for South Dakota State University and served terms on various boards, including the Rapid City Planning Commission. Always active and interested in sports, he coached children and youth baseball in Bozeman, and later in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Suds was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, a talented woodworker, a fine athlete, a fun companion, and a great father. He will be well missed.
Survived by his wife Gail, daughters Sharon Sudman (David Garelick) of St. Paul, Natalie Sudman (Tom Janecek) of Montgomery, Brian Sudman (Linda) of Deerwood; 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; nieces Nancy Hallstrom, Janice Beck and Peggy Juba, and nephew Wayne Anderson.
Celebration of Life 2 p.m., Oct 22, 2022, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minn. Visitation one hour prior; reception to follow.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.