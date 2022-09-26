Duane Sudman

NORTHFIELD — Duane Sudman (Suds), age 89, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital.

To send flowers to the family of Duane Sudman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 22
Visitation
Saturday, October 22, 2022
1:00PM-1:50PM
Oak Grove Presbyterian Church
2200 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 22
Service
Saturday, October 22, 2022
2:00PM
Oak Grove Presbyterian Church
2200 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments