NORTHFIELD — Duane Sudman (Suds), age 89, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital.
Duane William Sudman was born August 8, 1933 to William Walter and Elsie Barbara (Buhler) Sudman on a farm eight miles south of Webster, South Dakota. He attended country school in Day County, and gave the valedictorian speech upon graduating from Webster High School in 1951. He attended college at South Dakota State College which was interrupted by an enlistment in the US Navy from 1953 to 1955. There he was responsible for Pacific Ocean ship movement intelligence for the Navy. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to SDSC in the fall of 1955 and graduated with highest honor in 1957 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. While at SDSC he met the love of his life Gail Johnson. In the fall of 1957 the two married and the couple moved to Bozeman, Montana, where their two daughters Sharon Kathleen and Natalie Jean were born. At Montana State University, Suds worked as an instructor while he earned a MSEE degree working with a research team exploring meteor burst communication. Always active and interested in sports, he coached children and youth in baseball there and later in Bloomington, Minnesota.
In 1960, Duane and Gail moved to Bloomington, Minnesota, where he started as an electrical engineer working for a young computer company named Control Data. Their son Brian was born shortly after moving to Bloomington. CDC quickly realized that Duane was a natural leader and moved him into engineering management. Duane and Gail moved to Rapid City in 1983 where Suds was the General Manager of Control Data's printed circuit board plant. SCI bought the plant from CDC in 1985 and Suds retired in 1989 from SCI as VP. Duane served on the Engineering Advisory Council for South Dakota State University and also served terms on various boards including the Rapid City Planning Commission.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents William and Elsie Sudman, and his sister Evelyn (Sudman) Anderson. He is survived by his wife Gail, children Sharon Sudman (David Garelick) of St Paul, Natalie Sudman (Tom Janecek) of Montgomery, Brian Sudman (Linda) of Deerwood; grandchildren Nate and Yancy Ribbens, Zachary Sudman (Annie Roach Sudman), Bryanna Paarmann (Colin Paarmann), Lucas Sudman (Breanna Cramer Sudman), great-grandchildren Maxwell and Olivia Paarmann, Ace Sudman; nieces Nancy Hallstrom, Janice Beck and Peggy Juba; and nephew Wayne Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
