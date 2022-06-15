Duane C. Kringen

NORTHFIELD — Duane Clifford Kringen was born May 1, 1922, to Andrew and Lava Kringen, in Drake, ND. He graduated from high school in 1940 and went to work at the First National Bank in Fessenden, ND. Sam Bye, Vice President for Endowment at St. Olaf College, visited that bank and asked Duane why "a smart young man like you isn't in college?" When Duane replied he couldn't afford it, Mr. Bye promised him that if he came to St. Olaf he would have student work and be assured he could afford that education. It took Duane about five seconds to accept the offer that changed his life.
In the fall of 1941 he began at St. Olaf. He met Elaine during his freshman year and by the end of their sophomore year there was no doubt this was the love affair of their lives. Elaine and Duane were married July 19, 1944, in Chicago, after Duane received his commission in the Navy. They spent three months living in San Diego while he finished his training with the amphibious forces before leaving for the Pacific Theater for the duration of the war. In 1945 Duane returned to St. Olaf to complete his education after which he accepted a position in the college's business office. "I never interviewed for a job," he said. His whole working career was at St. Olaf, retiring as business manager in 1984.
Duane and Elaine had three children. Early family vacations were often camping trips to destinations in Minnesota, National Parks in the west, New England, and the Canadian Rockies. In 1972 Duane built a cabin near Marcell, MN, doing almost all of the work himself. Time at the lake became the focus of many of the most memorable, joyful times for the family. He and Elaine enjoyed traveling abroad with the many devoted friends who graced their lives.
Duane's life was filled with civic responsibility and "giving back to others." He served as a City Council Alderman, President of the Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Lion's Club and the Northfield Golf Club. At St. John's Lutheran Church, he served on many committees. One of his favorite activities was being the timekeeper at St. Olaf basketball games. The Kringens were part of a small group of St. John's members who helped start a new ELCA congregation in Arizona.
Duane died on June 12, 2022. The attached picture was taken at his 100th birthday party on May 1.
He is survived by daughter Janet (Terrie) Thompson of Eagan, MN, son Andrew (Dawnette Davis) of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren Siri Thompson, Nate Thompson (Suchi), Joel Soden (Mallory), Marta Soden (Ryan), Elisa Schaar (Steve), and great-grandchildren Addison, Charlotte, Arlo, Cora, Kira and Evan. His wife Elaine and daughter Peggy both died in 2018.
There will be a private service at a later date. Memorials are suggested for St. John's Lutheran Church, St. Olaf College, or the Northfield Public Library. biermanfuneralhome.com.