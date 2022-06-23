Douglas Schetnan

DUNDAS — Doug Schetnan, age 78, passed away at home with his wife and family by his side on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022.
Douglas Kent Schetnan was born September 26, 1943, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Lewis and Florence (DeWaard) Schetnan. He was raised in Oldham and Brandon, South Dakota, and graduated from Brandon High School in 1961. He attended Augustana College for 2 years and received his BA in Music from Dakota State College in Madison, SD.
On June 17, 1967, Doug married Barbara Jean Tastad at the Lutheran Church in Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. Doug taught school in Ida Grove, Iowa, Morris, MN, and Long Prairie, MN. In 1980, they moved to Northfield and Doug began working for the National Federation of Independent Business. He also worked a few years for Dave Medin Architects before retiring in 2002. In 1997, he was inducted into the National Federation of Independent Businesses Hall of Fame.
Doug was a member of Emmaus Church and a former member of the Northfield Lions Club. He enjoyed singing, working in the garden, being outside, and sharing his yard with the Northfield Garden Tour. Doug was a gentle and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Barb; his son Shon (Vicki) of Northfield; his daughter, Jody of Portland; 6 grandchildren, Lucy, Kalli, Kip, Camille, Daisy and Sorenn; 3 brothers Ronald (Jean) of Fergus Falls, David of Breckenridge, Richard of Albuquerque; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and his oldest brother Sylvin (Janet).
Service will be at 11:00AM on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Emmaus Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Valley Grove Cemetery, Nerstrand.