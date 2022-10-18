Dorothy Dahl

NORTHFIELD — Dorothy Elizabeth (Tufto) Dahl died October 14, 2022 at age 86, in Northfield MN. She was born at home in 1935 on the family farm in Sacred Heart Township, MN. The third child of seven born to Emma Glotilda (Luth) Tufto and Ole Andreas Tufto. She was baptized at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Renville, MN. She attended Country School District 15 South through 8th grade, then Sacred Heart High School one year, transferred to and graduated from Renville High School in 1953. After graduation Dorothy moved to Minneapolis where she worked in an office and attended Minneapolis School of business at night to became a secretary and bookkeeper. She met and married Myrland James Dahl of Grantsburg, WI the next year. They were married 56 years and had five children. They lived in Minneapolis, Plymouth, St. James, MN and Whittier, CA before finally settling in Northfield in 1968.
She was wife, mother and homemaker and her family came first in her heart. Dorothy loved sports like the Vikings and Twins. She played in a softball league and was a 600 club bowler. She enjoyed playing cards especially cribbage, reading and doing puzzles. She also worked and volunteered at St. Dominic's church and school. As a loving daughter, she shared the care of her mother who lived to 101 with her sister in their homes for 33 years.
Dorothy chose to spend her final 7 years among her many friends at Three Links Care Center.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Myrland in 2010, her parents, baby sister Carol Ann and two brothers Edmund and Darrell and his wife Donna.
She is survived by her children Greg and Kim Dahl, Julie Tiller, Mark Mueller-Dahl and Kathy (Dahl) Miller. Her grandchildren John and Will Rosshirt, Noah Brown, Jeremy Scott, Sherice Kral, Katie Tiller, Raena and Logan Mueller-Dahl, Tara Olson and six great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Leighton Tufto of Wilmar, MN, Gerald and Judy Tufto of Parker, CO, sister Joyce and Jim Kelly of Ashburn, VA, and sister-in-law Mary Tufto of Lampe, MO.
Her strong faith and love for her family gave meaning and great joy throughout her life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Church of St. Dominic. Visitation will begin at 9:00AM and a reception will follow.
