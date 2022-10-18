Dorothy Dahl

NORTHFIELD — Dorothy Elizabeth (Tufto) Dahl died October 14, 2022 at age 86, in Northfield MN. She was born at home in 1935 on the family farm in Sacred Heart Township, MN. The third child of seven born to Emma Glotilda (Luth) Tufto and Ole Andreas Tufto. She was baptized at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Renville, MN. She attended Country School District 15 South through 8th grade, then Sacred Heart High School one year, transferred to and graduated from Renville High School in 1953. After graduation Dorothy moved to Minneapolis where she worked in an office and attended Minneapolis School of business at night to became a secretary and bookkeeper. She met and married Myrland James Dahl of Grantsburg, WI the next year. They were married 56 years and had five children. They lived in Minneapolis, Plymouth, St. James, MN and Whittier, CA before finally settling in Northfield in 1968.

