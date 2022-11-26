NORTHFIELD — Dorothy "Boots" Ozmun Johnson, age 85, passed away with her family by her side on Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022. She was a day short of her 86th birthday.
Dorothy Elizabeth (Ozmun) Johnson was born November 26, 1936, in Waterford Township, Dakota County, Minnesota, to Frank and Minnie (Kreitz) Ozmun. She was raised in Northfield and graduated from Northfield High School in 1954. While in high school, Dorothy met James Clarence Johnson and the couple married on August 13, 1955, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. In 1963, the family moved to the Apple Valley-Rosemount area. Dorothy was employed with McDonald's in Apple Valley for 23 years. After Jim and Dorothy retired in 1996, they moved to Alexandria, MN. In 2005, Jim passed away and Dorothy returned to Northfield.
Dorothy was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. She enjoyed reading, traveling, playing cards, board games, bowling and going to the casino. She loved spending time with her family and hosted many family gatherings, birthdays, and reunions.
Survivors include her children Becky (Jim) Hein of Faribault, Debbie Johnson of Northfield, Pam (Greg) Taubman of Northfield, Dan (Mary) of Northfield; 6 grandchildren Joseph (Derelle) McMenomy, Lee (Ashley) Wyatt, Nick Taubman, Sarah (Mike) Nystuen, Hayden Johnson, Hannah Johnson; 3 great-grandchildren Colin, Haley and Mason McMenomy; 5 siblings Raymond (Mary) of Northfield, Donna Post of Rapid City, SD, Richard (Donna) of Northfield, Gene (Linda) of Alexandria, Jerry (Barb) of Dundas; her sister-in-law Janis Ozmun of Northfield; her aunt Dorothy Stauffer of Rosemount; her uncle Harvey "Buster" Ozmun of Farmington; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, many friends and special friends Rose, Scott, and Nicholas Drinken of Randolph.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, her brother Frank, her brother-in-law Ken Post, her special friend Chuck Muckey and her parents.
Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Interment will be at Red Rose Cemetery in Waterford. Pallbearers will be Tim Ozmun, Paul Ozmun, Mike Ozmun, Ken Johnson, Chaz Johnson and Paul Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are her God children Judeen Gorr, Kristi Schwartz, Lynette Staie and Brad Johnson. Visitation will be 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the funeral. Memorials preferred to Red Rose Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Ozmun Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.