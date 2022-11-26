Dorothy "Boots" Ozmun Johnson

NORTHFIELD — Dorothy "Boots" Ozmun Johnson, age 85, passed away with her family by her side on Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022. She was a day short of her 86th birthday.

Service information

Nov 30
Visitation
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Dec 1
Visitation
Thursday, December 1, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Dec 1
Funeral
Thursday, December 1, 2022
11:00AM
