Donald Waldemar Schneider

JANESVILLE WI — Age 95, passed away peacefully in Janesville, WI, with family at his bedside on March 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by mother Delia (Adelia Meyer) Schneider, father Waldemar Schneider, and sister Louise (Schneider) Sunderman. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Kathleen (Schwichtenberg) Schneider; children Jeff (Mary Katherine Johnson), Melanie (Paul Campbell), Brad (Leyla Sanyer), Kurt (Kim), and Kris (Lori), plus ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and ten nephews and nieces.

