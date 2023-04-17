Donald Waldemar Schneider

JANESVILLE WI — Age 95, passed away peacefully in Janesville, WI, with family at his bedside on March 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by mother Delia (Adelia Meyer) Schneider, father Waldemar Schneider, and sister Louise (Schneider) Sunderman. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Kathleen (Schwichtenberg) Schneider; children Jeff (Mary Katherine Johnson), Melanie (Paul Campbell), Brad (Leyla Sanyer), Kurt (Kim), and Kris (Lori), plus ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and ten nephews and nieces.
Don was born in New Ulm, Minnesota on May 26, 1927, and raised in Arlington, MN where he graduated from high school in 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy and served 14 months as WW II ended. He attended Mankato State Teachers College and the University of Minnesota. Don began a successful 50+ year career as a life insurance agent with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. in 1949. He and Kathleen married in 1950, raising their family in Golden Valley and Plymouth, MN. The couple moved to Northfield, MN in 1978, and then to Beloit, WI in 2002, where they lived until they moved to Oak Park Place senior community in Janesville in 2019.
Don loved hunting, family camping trips out west, sailing, and canoe trips, going on his last canoe trip down the Wisconsin River at age 80. He also loved many kinds of music: opera, classical, and cowboy music, and played the clarinet into his 60’s. Don sketched and painted well into his 70’s, especially during trips south. A history buff, Don loved learning about and visiting historic sites such as Gettysburg and Big Horn National Battlefield. He also enjoyed playing tennis with his children and others as well as a good cup of coffee with friends. Don was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and his faith in God was an integral part of his life.
A memorial service will be held on what would have been his 96th birthday, Friday, May 26, at 11 am, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church: 210 South Ringold St, Janesville WI 53545.
Memorials In Don’s honor may be given to St Paul’s Lutheran Church or Pheasants Forever, 1783 Buerkle Circle, St Paul, MN 55110.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.