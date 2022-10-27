NORTHFIELD — Donald Maiwurm, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at the Care Center on the Northfield Retirement Community Campus.
Donald Jay Maiwurm was born on March 21, 1927, to Rudolph and Elizabeth (Flynn) Maiwurm in Oak Park, Illinois. He grew up in Maywood, Illinois, and graduated from the Proviso Township High School in 1945. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII from 1945-1946. He attended Iowa State University and received his BS in Architectural Engineering in 1950 and BA in Architecture in 1951. Don was a registered architect in Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, and Arizona.
On June 21, 1951, he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Langmade in Council Bluffs, IA. They moved to Fort Dodge, IA and were blessed with seven children, Jane, Steve, Martha, Liz, Laura, Lynne, and Dave. During those years, Don established his architecture career as a partner in Maiwurm-Wiegman Architects. In 1969, the partnership split, and Maiwurm Associates Architects was formed. Don's professional career focused on designing schools, churches, healthcare facilities, shopping malls, along with commercial and private residences in Fort Dodge and many northwest Iowa communities. In 1985, Don and Barb moved to Phoenix where he worked as a construction administrator until retiring in 1992.
Don received several awards throughout his career and was quite humble in sharing his accomplishments however his appoint by Governor Ray to Iowa Arts Council was special to him.
In 2008, they moved to Northfield to be closer to their daughter, Martha, and her family. In his life, Don had many hobbies including: bicycling, walking, camping, traveling, bread baking, wine making, carpentry, and more. He was a true "renaissance man." He always made time for his family and was an example to each of them. Don was a wonderful man and father who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish Don's memory include his seven children and spouses, Janeanne (Joseph) Heidenreich, Odebolt, IA, Steven (Kate) Maiwurm, Maple Grove, MN, Martha (Michael) Donahoe, Northfield, MN, Elizabeth (John) Morrell, San Diego, CA, Laura (Paul) Miele, Canadian Lakes, MI, Lynne (Rick) Boyd, Lantana, TX, David (Beth) Maiwurm, Bloomington, MN; twenty grandchildren: John (Leana) Heidenreich, Molly (Ryan) Woerdehoff, Thomas (Megan)Heidenreich, Mark (Leah) Heidenreich, Stephanie (Kevin) Lemmerman, Jenny (Kade) Oeltjenbruns, Emily (Devin) Dykhoff, John Donahoe, Joe (Alex) Donahoe, Ryan (Anna) Morrell, Nick Morrell, Anna (Mitch) Kahl, Michael Miele, Rachel (fiancé Stephen) Boyd, Katie (Ashton) Hunter, Tyler Boyd, Megan Boyd, Maddie Maiwurm, Molly Maiwurm, and Teddy Maiwurm; sixteen great-grandchildren, Charlotte, George, Abby, William, Beau, Hayes, Audra, Joseph, Tessa, Nora, Myra, Ethan, Aylin, Wyatt, Mason, and Leah; and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean; parents, Rudolph and Elizabeth Maiwurm; in-laws, Charles and Ruth Langmade; siblings, Howard (Betz) Maiwurm and Helen (Charles) Hayes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of Saint Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Odebolt Cemetery, Odebolt, Iowa, at a later date.
