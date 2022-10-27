Donald Maiwurm

NORTHFIELD — Donald Maiwurm, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at the Care Center on the Northfield Retirement Community Campus.

Oct 31
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, October 31, 2022
10:30AM
Oct 31
Visitation
Monday, October 31, 2022
9:30AM-10:20AM
