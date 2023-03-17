NORTHFIELD — Donald Henry Lysne, age 86, of Northfield, MN, passed away Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, at his home.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Lysne, please visit Tribute Store.
NORTHFIELD — Donald Henry Lysne, age 86, of Northfield, MN, passed away Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, at his home.
Don is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Troy Kroeger) of Cincinnati, OH; son Edric (Amy Gordon) of Minneapolis; three grandchildren he was extremely proud of, Margaret Kroeger, Samuel Kroeger, and Eloisa Lysne; and his feline housemate, Kitt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Loring and James; and his wife of nearly 50 years, Ruth Norling Lysne.
Don was born on March 6th, 1936, in Northfield, MN as the third and youngest son of Melvin and Anna Eliassen Lysne. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1954 and joined his father working on the family farm west of Northfield. He met his wife by accident in a crowded bar in Minneapolis where neither of them could find their actual dates. They married in 1964 and started their family. Don provided support to Ruth and the children as a "stay-at-home farming super-dad" - a man ahead of his time in those days - while Ruth pursued her teaching career at Faribault High School and the University of Minnesota. In 1979 Don traded farming for entrepreneurship when he opened Don's Small Engines. He successfully operated his business in the back of Lansing Hardware until he retired in the early 2000s.
Don's happy place was at the family cabin near Grand Rapids, MN which he helped his dad build in 1946. Some of the greatest memories for his kids and grandkids are all the hours he spent teaching them to fish and swim and appreciate everything about life in the north woods. He and Ruth spent considerable time during the summer "Up North'' after they retired. They also enjoyed traveling to visit friends in California and Florida and were even able to take a bucket list trip together to Scandinavia to explore their ancestral roots.
Don was an avid nature lover with deep knowledge about local plants, trees, and wildlife. He was also a resident expert on his family heritage and Northfield area history. He knew how to navigate all of the local back roads and could tell you stories about everyone and everything along the way during those many "drives in the country". Don was a quiet Norwegian man of few words, but many lively conversations were had with him about the outdoors, local history, and politics. Along with his extraordinary dry sense of humor, these are some of the things that will be most deeply missed.
A celebration of life service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th at Valley Grove Church in Nerstrand, with a light lunch and remembrance sharing immediately afterwards. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sierra Club or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.