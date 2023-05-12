Dominic Joseph Nick Zeman

NERSTRAND & EDEN PRAIRIE — Dominic Joseph Zeman (of Nerstrand and Eden Prairie), passionate artist, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 10, 2023, after enduring a short illness.
Dominic was known for his intense dedication, whether that was to his farming enterprises, Nick's Eggs, and Nick's Dog treats, or his wide-ranging creative work at Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts. He loved to travel, both with family and independently, including a five-week residency in Thailand and various trips to New York City.
Dominic was the 11th of 12 children of Dick and Joanne Zeman, born February 25, 1972, in Owatonna. He is survived by his siblings: Theresa Zeman, Michele (Chuck) Lindberg, Cea (Buz) Grass, Kathy Zeman, Tony (Leslie) Zeman, Francis (Sheila) Zeman, Pat (Deb) Zeman, Jerry (Bobbie) Zeman, Annette (David Samuel) Zeman, Liz (Jeff) Hilligoss, Kateri (Jason) Ruiz, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Joanne Zeman.
We will celebrate Dominic's life on Tuesday, May 16th, with an open house at 12:30 PM and a sendoff service at 2 PM at the Valley Grove Preservation Society, 9999 155th Street E, Nerstrand, MN 55053. Reverend Trish Sullivan Vanni of the Charis Ecumenical Catholic Community will lead the service. Light refreshments will be available.
If you are unable to join us on Tuesday, Dominic's friends and family at the Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts will be hosting another celebration of his life in an inclusive and festive gathering open to all who knew him at a future date. Watch this space and social media for updates and details.
Dominic will be buried next to his mother and father during a private service for family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Blooming Prairie, MN, on the morning of Tuesday, May 16th.
Special thanks to everyone on the ICU and palliative care teams at Hennepin County Medical Center. Dominic received such loving care from his Team Dominic.