Dominic Joseph Nick Zeman

NERSTRAND & EDEN PRAIRIE — Dominic Joseph Zeman (of Nerstrand and Eden Prairie), passionate artist, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 10, 2023, after enduring a short illness.

