NORTHFIELD — Deana Baer Antley of Northfield, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by her family on December 15th, 2022, after a well fought battle with esophageal cancer.
Deana was born on July 16th, 1944, to Margaret and Robert Baer in Ocala, Florida. Deana graduated High School in 1962 and began working in the food service industry.
After relocating to Northfield in 1976, Deana continued to work in the restaurant business and managed the Ole Store Cafe and Dino’s Coffee House. When Laura Baker Service Association Daycare Center opened, Deana was drawn to a new career path. Deana received “The Spirit of Laura Baker” award during her 25 years of LBSA service. She began a “part-time” position with More-4 (then Econo Foods, now Family Fare) 20 years ago in the floral department. She staffed the greenhouse each spring and played with the flowers throughout the year. Deana also held a seasonal position at the Fryemont Inn during her stays in western North Carolina.
Deana's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest loves, followed closely by her horse and traveling. When traveling she brought as many family members as she could with her to enjoy the adventures and the places she went. She loved the beach and her yearly family vacations in Florida. She was an avid reader, a gracious volunteer with Back Country Horsemen of America, and was always willing to lend a hand whenever and wherever needed.
Deana loved to be surrounded by people. Her door was always open, and her house was often full of friends and family.
Deana is survived by her children Amanda (Bill) Buscemi of Whittier, NC, Lisa Fahey (Matt McKenna) of Northfield, MN, DeDe Antley of Northfield, MN, Mark (Ellie) Antley of Wheeling, WV, Richard (Beth) Antley of Carbondale, Il, and Meg (Ben) Witt of Northfield, MN; 13 grandchildren and their spouses/partners; 9 great-grandchildren; former partner Linne Jensen; cousins and siblings David, Dale, Dod Bartlett, Wendy Campbell, and Toni K. Sabo; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Rebecca Antley, her former husband Bob Antley, her parents, her grandmother, and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 18th, 2023, at 2pm in the Fellowship Hall at All Saints Episcopal Church, Northfield, Minnesota.
