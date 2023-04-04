Dean Jeffrey Hagen

ST PAUL — Dean Hagen, age 55, of St. Paul, formerly of Northfield, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Sunlight Senior Living in St. Paul.
Dean was born to Gary and Karen (Truax) Hagen on November 3, 1967, in Northfield. He graduated from Northfield High School class of '86. He then attended Dakota County Technical College and later a college in the cities where he studied Information Technology. He married Lori Olson. They had two sons, Cedric and Connor. Dean and his team were instrumental in designing the facial recognition scanner for the Mpls/St Paul airport.
Dean was involved in a serious auto accident with a semi in 1986 and sustained severe head injuries. Through rehabilitation he was able to live a normal life. Early on in life, Dean competed in road bicycling races across the state. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, a hobby that he shared with his father. Recently Dean started suffering from grand mal seizures and entered the senior living. He was known as a friendly, helpful man that was grateful for a second chance of life.
He is survived by his father Gary (Bonnie) Hagen of Northfield; two sons Cedric (Katya) of Boulder, CO, Connor (Tatum) of Andover; and granddaughter Marlo. He was preceded in death by his mother Karen (2001); and his grandparents Evelyn and Russell Truax and Alfred and Lillian "Snookie" Hagen.
Services will be held at Bierman Funeral Home on Monday, April 10, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Dean will be laid to rest next to his mother at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.
