David Kamis

DUNDAS — David Paul Kamis, 85, of Dundas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Service information

Jan 27
Funeral
Friday, January 27, 2023
11:00AM
Jan 26
Visitation
Thursday, January 26, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
Jan 27
Visitation
Friday, January 27, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
