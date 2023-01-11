DUNDAS — David Paul Kamis, 85, of Dundas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
To send flowers to the family of David Kamis, please visit Tribute Store.
DUNDAS — David Paul Kamis, 85, of Dundas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, the son of Adolph and Josephine (Vochoska). He grew up in New Prague where he attended New Prague High School. After graduation, he attended Minnesota State University where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in art education.
After college graduation he married Sandra Russell & they moved to Reinbeck, Iowa for his first teaching position where his son Todd was born. After two years, the family moved to Farmington where they established residence and David taught in the Farmington Schools. In 1966, two daughters were added to the family; Leah was adopted, and Jennifer was born. In 1970, David accepted a teaching position at the Northfield Public Schools and the family moved to a farm place in Dundas where David along with his teaching, began a farming operation. Also at this time, another son Herbert was adopted.
During his teaching tenure at the Northfield Public Schools, David completed a Master of Science degree at his alma mater. He continued his teaching career with the Northfield Schools as well as his farming operation with his son Todd. He had a love for the farmland and enjoyed raising crops. He had an artist workshop in one of his farm buildings where he also had a potter's wheel. He held several art shows during his teaching career at which his pottery and watercolors were displayed and sold.
David was divorced in 1981 and continued his teaching career and farming his land. He later married Stephanie Henriksen. He retired from teaching at the age of 75, after having taught various forms of art education for 52 years. He had a passion for his students, wanting them to experience the joys of all forms of art. He taught and enjoyed hundreds of students over his many years in education.
He is survived by his children, Todd Kamis of Dundas, Leah Sirek (and John Townley) of Owatonna and Jennifer Maxa (and Chuck Worsfold) of Northfield; sister Ruth (David) Edwards of Minnetonka; grandchildren Travis Hill, Daniel (and Rosanne) Rezac, Melanie Rezac, Nicole Sirek, Brandon Maxa. Tiffany Maxa and Lindsay Maxa; great-grandchildren, Blake, Grant, Sophia, Gabriella, Rylan and Lenna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Josephine; son Herbert Marco Kamis; first wife Sandra; and second wife Stephanie.
Funeral services will be at First United Church of Christ in Northfield on Friday, January 27, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bierman Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service in the church. biermanfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.