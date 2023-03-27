RANDOLPH — David Blank, age 85 of Randolph, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Northfield Hospital in Northfield.
David Allen Blank was born October 10, 1937, in Waseca, Minnesota to William and Alvira (Ewert) Blank. He was raised in Janesville, Minnesota and graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army in November 1956 until his honorable discharge in August 1958.
On October 15, 1960, in Northfield, David married Marjorie Johnson. After marriage, they lived in Lakeville and then settled in Randolph. Three children were born to this union: Mary Lou, Dean Allen, and Kimberly Joy.
David was a long-haul truck driver for over 52 years. He worked for different companies for those years and was a respected and honored driver. An avid lover of fishing and he was also a lifelong member of the VFW. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Survivors include daughter Mary Lou Borman of Auburn Hills, Michigan; 2 grandchildren Steven Borman of Auburn Hills, Michigan, and David Borman of Apple Valley; great-grandson Gabriel Borman of Auburn Hills, Michigan; brother William (Jean) Blank of Montgomery; sister Kathy (Michael) Vogt of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughter-in-law Cynthia Blank of St. Paul; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father William, mother Alvira, daughter Kimberly, brother Dale, son, Dean, and son-in-law Mark Borman.
Visitation will be 10AM until the hour of funeral service at 11AM, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Randolph, Minnesota. A private interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
