Darwin D. Grosse

NORTHFIELD — Darwin Dale Gross, age 62, of Northfield passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. Born to Harold and La Verne (Patz) Grosse on December 26, 1959, in Pound, Wisconsin. Darwin married Kristin Guin in 1991 and had three sons together: Wyatt of Arvada, CO., Airlin and Graham of Northfield, MN. Darwin is also survived by son, Martin (Leah) of Viola, WI; granddaughter, Lucca; brother, Trevor (Kim) of Palisade, CO; Sisters Tamra Grosse of Grand Junction, CO; and Nikki Grosse of Holland MI; his parents.
Darwin found his greatest professional fulfillment working with his colleagues at Cycling '74 for the past 20 years. He was a Professor of Digital Media Arts at the University of Denver and also authored articles for several magazines. Darwin enjoyed great personal and professional satisfaction through his Art + Music + Technology podcast. He dedicated a decade to robust conversations with artists who were creating at the intersection of art, music, and technology. Here is a tribute to Darwin highlighting some of his many accomplishments: https://bit.ly/3O9diXy
Darwin was a true pioneer in the field of combining music, technology, and art and his contributions had a global impact. He forged numerous relationships with people around the world and his passing leaves an immense void for his family, friends, and colleagues.
Please join the family in a celebration of his life at the Bierman Funeral Home, Saturday, June 25 from 11am-2pm. biermanfuneralhome.com.
