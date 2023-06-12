Darlene Terry

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Darlene V. Terry, age 83, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Service information

Jun 18
Visitation
Sunday, June 18, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Jun 19
Visitation
Monday, June 19, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St John’s United Church of Christ-Wheeling Township
19086 Jacobs Ave
Faribault, MN 55021
Jun 19
Funeral
Monday, June 19, 2023
11:00AM
St John’s United Church of Christ-Wheeling Township
19086 Jacobs Ave
Faribault, MN 55021
