Darlene Corrigan

NORTHFIELD — Darlene "Dar" Corrigan, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023, at the Reflections Care Suites on the Three Links Campus in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD — Darlene "Dar" Corrigan, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023, at the Reflections Care Suites on the Three Links Campus in Northfield.
Darlene Marie Corrigan was born in Faribault, MN on August 25, 1938, to Andy and Marie (Stam) Diaz. She graduated from Faribault High School in June of 1956. She lived in Faribault with her mother and stepfather, Cayetano Estipular, until her marriage to Gordon Becker on April 27, 1957. They were later divorced. She was united in marriage to John Corrigan on August 25, 1972. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2009.
Dar worked as an executive secretary at several companies in the area, retiring from Sheldahl in Northfield after 25 years in 1998. She then attended SCTC and became a Medical Transcriptionist and worked for Allina Medical Clinic in Northfield.
In her free time, Dar enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as playing bingo and a trip to Treasure Island Casino to try her luck with the buffalo machine. She was a wonderful woman, loving to those around her, but not afraid to say what she thought. Dar will be dearly missed by all those that knew her.
Dar is survived by her four children, Terri Sim, Bill (Nancy) Becker, and Bob (Karen) Becker, all of Northfield, and Cheryl (Paul) Ekstadt of Lakeville; eight grandchildren, Ian (Brandi) Sim, Addison (Keara Lavandowska) Sim, Wendy Davis, Adam (Samantha) Becker, Erin Becker, Jamie (Derek) Docken, Nicholas Becker, and Andrea Becker; six great grandchildren; one brother, Andy (Shirley) Diaz of Garland, Texas; and special friend Richard Fredrickson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; father, Andy Diaz; mother, Marie Estipular; and her stepfather, Cayetano Estipular.
Dar's family would like to thank Dr. Hoffert and the staff at Allina Hospice for their support and kindness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Church of St. Dominic, 104 Linden St., Northfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S., Northfield, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield, following the service. A reception will be held at the Eagle's Club in Northfield following the interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred and will be directed to some of the charities important to Dar.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.