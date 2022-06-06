ST. JOSEPH, MN, FORMERLY NORTHFIELD — Daniel R. Hon, age 62, of Saint Joseph, Minnesota, formerly of Northfield, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, unexpectedly in his home in Saint Joseph.
Daniel was born November 28, 1959, to Dan V. and JoAnn (Petlak) Hon, in Naperville, Illinois. The family moved to Roseville, MN and Dan graduated from Kellogg/Roseville High School. After high school, Dan attended the University of Minnesota where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He began a 32-year career at Sheldahl in Northfield. He was united in marriage to Pamela Johnson in 1991, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. The couple made their home in Northfield until moving to Saint Joseph in 2018. Dan began working for Columbia Gear in Avon.
Dan loved the shores of Lake Superior, the Boundary Waters, canoeing, and fishing. He spent many weekends with Pam and other friends on camping trips up North.
He is survived by his wife Pam of Northfield; his father Dan V. of Huntley, IL; his siblings Jeff Hon of Rochester, WI, Penny (Bill) Cole of Cary, IL, Carol (Brad) Barke of Hartland, WI; and his nephews and nieces Jackie and Adam Hon, Alan Cole, Leah, and Erin Barke. He was preceded in death by his mother.