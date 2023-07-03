Dan Venegas Garcia

NORTHFIELD — Dan Venegas Garcia, age 26, of Northfield, died Friday, June 30, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Northfield, MN.

Service information

Jul 8
Funeral
Saturday, July 8, 2023
11:00AM
Jul 8
Visitation
Saturday, July 8, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
