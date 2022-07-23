NORTHFIELD — Dale Gehring, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Dale Bradley Gehring was born October 19, 1969, in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and as an infant was adopted by his parents Virgil and Farolyn (Johnson) Gehring. He was raised in Eagan and graduated from Burnsville High School in 1988. In 1991, he received his bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from Mankato State University, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and met many life-long friends. For the next few years he worked as a salesman in the various areas of the upper Midwest.
In 1996, while living in Minnetonka, Dale met his future wife Angela (Angie) Fratzke of Papillion, NE, while she was attending college in St. Paul. They married on October 3, 1998, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven. After marriage they made their first home in Buffalo, MN, renting a small house on Lake Pulaski while Dale worked as an automobile collision appraiser and Angie worked as an occupational therapist. In May 2000, they joyfully welcomed their son Dylan into the world, and Angie became a stay at home mom. A year later, Dale began working in the insurance field which allowed them to move to Northfield and reside a bit closer to extended family. In April 2003, their joy multiplied with the birth of their daughter Jaida. Dale and Angie loved raising their children together. During the next 20 years, Dale became very involved in his community and worked in various capacities of insurance sales and management - currently with the Faribo Insurance Agency. Dale was a member of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Board, the DJJD Committee, served as Chairman of the Northfield Parks Board, and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, serving on two church boards. He enjoyed being supportive of Dylan and Jaida's various academic, sports, music, and theatre activities. He was immensely proud of them and loved being their dad. He was a sports enthusiast - nicknamed by friends the "sports dictionary" - who eagerly followed both college and professional sports including hockey, basketball, baseball, football, and golf. Freezing winter weather didn't deter him from watching an outdoor hockey game or going downhill skiing with Dylan. He was an avid outdoorsman, going fishing and hunting whenever he could, and taking getaways to the family cabin on Big Bass Lake. He loved his hunting companion and family dog, Comet. He took pleasure in feeding family and friends his freshly caught fish and wild game, and creating delicious soups and stews in his crock pot. He took pride in growing dahlias and gardening, and would offer to help neighbors with tree trimming, snow removal, and other outdoor jobs. Dale loved to socialize and build connections and friendships. He was outgoing, passionate, optimistic, a "doer", a helper, and always loved to entertain with his sense of humor. At the end of his busy days, he enjoyed relaxing with Angie while watching favorite shows. He was a loving husband and father with a huge heart. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Angie; his son, Dylan, and daughter, Jaida; his mother, Farolyn Gehring of Eagan; his sister, Amy of Bloomington; his brother, Karl (Genesis) of Denver; his Godparents, Ronnie and Marlene Gehring of Mound; uncles, aunts, in-laws, niece, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by father Virgil.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. A reception will follow the service. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church and will continue on Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.