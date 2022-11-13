NORTHFIELD — Connie O'Meara, age 86, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday afternoon, November 8, 2022, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Connie Meredith (Fymbo) O'Meara was born February 24, 1936, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Lloyd Herman and Frances Meredith (Hood) Fymbo. She was raised in Sergeant Bluff, where she played on the High School basketball team, played percussion in the band, and graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1954. During her school years she worked with her father who was a dentist and orthodontist, going on to get a bachelor's degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Iowa - Iowa City in 1958. During college Connie married classmate Richard Wylder, an engineering student. After college they moved to Cedar Rapids where they raised three children, Sherry, Michele, and Douglas. Connie remained dedicated to her career throughout motherhood, and encouraged her children to be independent and resourceful, leading by example. For the next 17 years, Connie worked as a Dental Hygienist for Dr. Brandes. She was an active member and president of the Iowa Dental Hygienists' Association.
Later, identifying a niche where needs were not being met that would benefit from her experience, Connie worked as a Dental Consultant and Health Coordinator for Head Start Programs. In 1986, at the age of 50, with her characteristic vision, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit she engineered a necessary new product to store toothbrushes for Head Start classrooms. From that one product design she founded her own business, Latsa Co., a national business that supplies a variety of dental health materials to Head Start Programs. She relocated to Northfield in 2002 where she continued to run her company with her daughter and business partner, Michele. In 2014 a stroke slowed her down, but ever the consummate fighter, she did not let it keep her from making new friends.
Connie had many interests, to which she generously devoted time to sharing her knowledge and paving the way for others. Connie was a founder and longtime member of the Sergeant Bluff Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, technology and computers, and doing genealogy research. She shared her computer skills teaching classes to seniors at the Northfield Senior Center - Fifty North, volunteering at Prairie Creek Community School where two of her grandchildren attended, and serving as co-treasurer for Northfield Nursery School. Connie had an innate ability to see what she could do to improve the world around her. She liked working with her hands and solving problems- if she did not know how to do something, she figured it out- giving up was not an option. She lovingly restored two old houses. Along with three others she purchased their hometown church in Sergeant Bluff and converted it into senior living and established the Sergeant Bluff Historical Society museum in the chapel. She was a gifted craftsperson, working with stained glass, refinishing furniture, and caning chairs. Connie was a tireless supporter of her grandchildren's endeavors, always cheering them on at sporting events and performances. She was someone you would want as a friend and in your corner. Connie was the family matriarch; the glue that kept the extended family together. She loved to travel and stay connected with family and friends. Her genealogical pursuit inspired two trips to Denmark and Sweden to connect with relatives. Her father's relatives continue to farm on the family homestead in Denmark. She was confident, forthright, loyal, smart, an excellent problem solver, with a keen sense of humor. She was loved and respected, and she will be greatly missed. She was a woman ahead of her time!
Survivors include her children Sherry (Tim) Carter of Northfield, MN, Michele Reese of Northfield, MN, Douglas (Judy) Wylder of Woodhull, IL, son-in-law Brett Reese of Northfield, MN; 4 grandchildren Dustin (Kristina) Walkup of Waukee, IA, Bailey (Paulo) Arruda of Gilbert, IA, Meredith Reese (Max Trifonov) of Maple Grove, MN, Milly Reese of St. Louis Park, MN; 2 sisters, Anne Morrison of Sergeant Bluff, IA, Linda Terry of Earlham, IA; 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands Richard and Clement, her sister Joan Millis, her brother Steve Fymbo, her brothers-in-law Bruce Morrison, John Millis, Dixon Terry, and her parents.
A celebration of Connie's life is being planned for the summer of 2023 and will be announced. Memorials are preferred to HealthFinders, Dental Services @ PO Box 731, Northfield, MN 55057 and Sergeant Bluff Historical Society @ 409 4th St, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054