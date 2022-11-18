Claire Phylis Fox

NORTHFIELD — Claire Phylis (Liesch) Fox died November 16, 2022, at Reflections Care Center, Northfield, MN.
To plant a tree in memory of Claire Fox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
NORTHFIELD — Claire Phylis (Liesch) Fox died November 16, 2022, at Reflections Care Center, Northfield, MN.
Claire was born December 29, 1932, to Victor and Hilda (Gieseke) Liesch, New Ulm, MN. Claire was a 1953 graduate of The College of St. Catherine's - St. Mary's Hospital. Claire served as an RN at the Northfield Hospital and Carleton College Infirmary before serving as Northfield Junior High and Middle School Nurse from 1971 until 1992.
Claire enjoyed daily walks with Gene through the Carleton Campus, downtown Northfield, and around the Nevada Street neighborhood. She appreciated good books, crossword puzzles, traveling, and time at the lake. Claire was proud of her New Ulm roots. She loved doting on her grandsons and their dogs. Claire and Gene were Red Cross Bloodmobile organizers and facilitated St. Dominic's prayer services for Northfield retirement community residents.
Predeceased by husband Eugene Fox, sons John and Steven in infancy and daughter Mary Fox O'Boyle. Claire is survived by sons, Mike Fox (Barb Spurrier), Northfield, Patrick Fox (Michelle Stanton Fox), Lakeville, son-in-law Brian O'Boyle, Aurora, CO, grandsons; John O'Boyle, Aurora, CO, David O'Boyle (Lisa), Washington, D.C., Charlie Fox, Salt Lake City, UT, Sam Fox, Columbus, OH and Jack Fox, St. Louis Park, MN.
Also survived by brothers Tom Liesch (Gloria), Plymouth, Philip Liesch (Sue), New Ulm along with in-laws; Joan Fox Harper (Jerry), Dave Fox (Jean), Larry Fox, Joe Fox (Kathy), Katie Fox Buff, Mike Fox (MaryJo), Pat Fox (Rita), Kathleen Fox and Betty Fox. Preceded in death by in-laws; Jim, John, Bill, Roger, Bernie, Richard, Mary and Art Patterson, Gerald and Rose Fox, Judy Fox and Roy Buff.
Many thanks to Claire's caregivers; Sydney, Taylor, Sandy, Mary, Cathy, Lauren and all staff at Reflections and St. Croix Hospice Care.
Memorials preferred to St. Dominic Catholic Church, Friends of the Northfield Library, Northfield Community Action Center.
Visitation Thursday, December 1 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Bierman Funeral Home - 1316 Division Street S, Northfield and one hour prior to the service in the church. Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2 at Church of St. Dominic - 104 Linden St. N. Northfield, MN 55057. Services will be livestreamed at: https://vimeo.com/772586783. biermanfuneralhome.com.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.