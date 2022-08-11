NORTHFIELD — Cheryl Ann Miller age 76, of Northfield MN passed away Thursday July 7th, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mother Clara Lucille Kron; her father Oliver Oscar Kron; father-in-law Stanley Miller and her mother-in-law Lorraine Miller. Cheryl was a graduate of Northfield Senior High and spent some time studying Art before she married Edward P. Miller on March 10, 1966. The two of them started their lives together at her beloved family home on French Lake in Faribault, MN where they sailed, and water skied during the summer and snowmobiled in the winter. Later the two of them built their first home in Northfield, MN and started a family of two daughters. We will always remember Cheryl for her passion of flowers and plants as she would spend hours working on her gardens and ponds. She grew up with horses and adored each and every one of them. There was never a time that the house was not full of Shetland Sheep dogs, her absolute favorite dog. Over her 76 years of life, she was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by everyone, including her Shelties Macy and Ginger along with her 5 grand Shelties: Molly, Maple, Bailey, Callista, and Scout III.
Survived by her husband Edward P. Miller, daughters Whitney (Thaddeon) Miller-Harris; Shelby Miller; grandson, Jaden Miller-Schmitz.
In lieu of flowers there will be a donation in her name to Minnesota Sheltie Rescue.
Celebration of life will be held at French Lake, 6716 French Lake Trail, Faribault MN 55021 on Monday August 29, 2022, from 5:30-8PM.
