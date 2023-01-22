Charles Carlin

NORTHFIELD — Charles (Chuck) Carlin, 83, of Northfield, passed away on January 2, 2023. Born in Rockford, Illinois, he came to Minnesota in 1966 to teach chemistry at Carleton College, where he stayed until retiring after 39 years. A graduate of Carthage College and Johns Hopkins University, Chuck found his true calling in teaching. He is widely remembered by students for making organic chemistry — a famously difficult class — memorable and entertaining, with his unconventional experiments, colorful stories, and pithy phrases. Chuck's boundless curiosity led him to be involved in wide-ranging projects, working on lead in household paint, native prairies, food and drug impurities (FDA), aerospace adhesives (NASA), and ecology (Swedish Environmental Protection Agency). He also appeared on the PBS educational science program Newton's Apple, and spent a year working on forensics at Scotland Yard, an experience he later shared in vivid, highly popular talks about how science is used to "catch the bad guys." Outside chemistry, Chuck was deeply involved in sports, especially hockey, baseball, and golf. He grew to love the North Shore of Lake Superior, where he married wife Carolyn Sanford in a chilly but joyous outdoor ceremony in Grand Marais in December 1996. In retirement he was an avid fisherman for whom an annual fishing trip with a close circle of friends was an unmissable event. His curiosity and wide-ranging knowledge remained a defining feature of his personality, and it was difficult to spend any length of time in his presence without learning something. Chuck's flashes of irreverent humor, and the clear-eyed insight those flashes often contained, will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Chuck is survived by his wife of 27 years, Carolyn; his sons Seth (Barbara) and Matthew; Carolyn's children Whitney (Nicolas) and JC (Asuka) Sanford; grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Justin, Charlie, and Teague; Carolyn's grandchildren Joanna, William, and Mia; great-grandchildren Braylon and Blayne; and Carlin nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Hjalmar and Sarah Louise (Herrick) Carlin; first wife Lynn Gustafson; and siblings Richard, Robert, and Barbara. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to his wonderful in-home caregivers. Memorials may be made to Prairie's Edge Humane Society (online donations accepted) or to the SE MN Prairie Partners chapter of Wild Ones (checks made out to "Wild Ones" and mailed to 9700 Baldwin Ave, Northfield MN 55057), or donor's choice. biermanfuneralhome.com
