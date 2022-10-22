NORTHFIELD — Chad Holz, 48, of Northfield was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, October 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He inspired us all with his strength, grace and sense of humor throughout his journey. His faith assures us that he was welcomed into Heaven by those he loved who have gone before him and promises us all that we will be reunited with him again one day.
Chad was born in St. Paul, MN on August 11, 1974, to Glen and Karen (Ohmann) Holz. He grew up farming with his family in Nerstrand, MN and Clear Lake, WI before they settled in Northfield MN. He had many memories of the farms and looking back appreciated the work ethic that the responsibilities of farming instilled in him as well as the closeness working together created for his family. After moving off the farm, he continued his love for agriculture while growing up through involvement in FFA and 4-H. As part of 4-H, his claim to fame was showing chickens and he enjoyed sharing that knowledge even as an adult. He loved sharing memories of 4H softball games, county and state fairs, Arts-In performances, shenanigans that were had and all the cherished friendships he made. Chad also had a love for music. He sang and played guitar. Growing up was part of a band with a some of his buddies and enjoyed going out and singing karaoke with friends. Other fond memories with family and friends include snowmobile trips, County Jam weekends and Halloween parties, just to name a few!
After graduating from Randolph High School in 1992 Chad attended Dakota Technical College before beginning work full time on the dock and driving truck at Consolidated Freightways (CF). He worked there with his father, Glen. This was not the first time they'd worked together as they owned Dakota Carpet Cleaning together previously. After CF ended operations, he worked briefly for a few other trucking companies before starting at Northland Paving where he worked on an asphalt paving crew. During this time, he also went back to school and got his Associates Degree in Business. When diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2012 and no longer able perform physical labor tasks his time at Northland Paving came to an end. After some time getting his MS under control, he began taking courses for Real Estate, got his license, and again began working with his dad. As a real estate agent, he worked for Edina Realty and Top Notch Properties.
He married Kristin in 2005 and they settled in Northfield together. They welcomed two children, Lauren and Tyler, who were Chad's pride and joy. MS took away many parenting moments from him, but he always made it a point to know what was going on in their lives, give advice (solicited or otherwise), try to instill some of his work ethic in them and let them know how very much he loved them. Chad was the life of the party; always ready to have a good time and make sure everyone else was as well but beyond that he was a provider and worked as hard as anyone could starting at an early age to make sure his family was always taken care of. This never has and never will go unnoticed or unappreciated. Chad was a loving husband, father, son and brother, and dedicated friend and family man who was willing to help anyone with anything he could - a house project, painting, moving, yard work - you name it he would have been there, and some fun was probably had in the process. He will be deeply missed by many who loved him.
Chad is survived by his wife, Kristin; children, Lauren and Tyler of Northfield; mother, Karen Holz of Northfield; sister, Dongi (Jason) Huss and children Kenley and Brady of Rosemount; brother, Chris (Jessica) Holz and children Jaelyn, Camden, Adele and Danika of Northfield; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Glen.
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Northfield and will continue one hour prior to the service. Celebration of life will be at 11 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Northfield.
