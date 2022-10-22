Chad Holz

NORTHFIELD — Chad Holz, 48, of Northfield was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, October 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He inspired us all with his strength, grace and sense of humor throughout his journey. His faith assures us that he was welcomed into Heaven by those he loved who have gone before him and promises us all that we will be reunited with him again one day.

Service information

Oct 27
Visitation
Thursday, October 27, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Oct 28
Visitation
Friday, October 28, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Oct 28
Celebration of Life
Friday, October 28, 2022
11:00AM
