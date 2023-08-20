Carol Wicks

NORTHFIELD — Carol Wicks, age 81 years, died peacefully on August 19 after several months struggling with failing health while in the care of the attentive staff of the Northfield Retirement Center. Born in Vermillion, South Dakota, Carol spent nearly half of her life living with family on the family farm there before she and her parents, LaVerne and Dorothy Rayburn, relocated to rural Webster, Minnesota. A new chapter in her life began when Carol and her beloved pet cat, Boots , moved to an apartment in the Northfield Manor where she was a member of that community for nearly fifteen years.

