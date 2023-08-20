...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
107 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat should start waning by Thursday,
but the cumulative effect from multiple days of excessive heat
may lower one's tolerance to handle it. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
NORTHFIELD — Carol Wicks, age 81 years, died peacefully on August 19 after several months struggling with failing health while in the care of the attentive staff of the Northfield Retirement Center. Born in Vermillion, South Dakota, Carol spent nearly half of her life living with family on the family farm there before she and her parents, LaVerne and Dorothy Rayburn, relocated to rural Webster, Minnesota. A new chapter in her life began when Carol and her beloved pet cat, Boots , moved to an apartment in the Northfield Manor where she was a member of that community for nearly fifteen years.